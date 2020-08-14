News

Police investigate Kialla armed robbery

By Liz Mellino

Victorian Police badge (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Shepparton man received minor injuries during an armed robbery in Kialla on Friday morning.

Police from Shepparton's Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which they believe to have occurred in the Kialla area at around 6.30am on August 14.

The victim, a 51 year old man, was threatened by two males who also assaulted him with a baseball bat.

The victim’s mobile phone was stolen during the incident.

Police confirmed the parties involved were known to each other.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident however he was not conveyed to hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest articles

World

Auckland to spend fortnight locked down

A further 13 cases have been linked to Auckland’s COVID-19 outbreak, leading New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lengthen the city’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

No decision yet on NZ election: Ardern

New Zealand’s national election on September 19 could yet be deferred because of Auckland’s COVID-19 outbreak.

AAP Newswire
World

Mexico passes 500,000 virus cases

Mexico’s health ministry has reported the country has reached more than 505,000 coronavirus cases and 55,293 deaths.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta