Police investigate Kialla armed robbery

A Shepparton man received minor injuries during an armed robbery in Kialla on Friday morning.

Police from Shepparton's Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which they believe to have occurred in the Kialla area at around 6.30am on August 14.

The victim, a 51 year old man, was threatened by two males who also assaulted him with a baseball bat.

The victim’s mobile phone was stolen during the incident.

Police confirmed the parties involved were known to each other.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident however he was not conveyed to hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.