News

The perfect pastime for the lockdown gardener

By John Lewis

Gardeners are in for the long haul, not the immediate rewards of the supermarket.

1 of 1

It feels like the darkest hour before dawn.

While COVID-19 cases decrease across Victoria, in our neck of the woods they are rising.

Stage four restrictions are looming, and we all hope they don't arrive - if only for our retail and catering businesses.

Personally, another few weeks locked at home is not a terrible ordeal, but I am lucky.

The prospect of more time to read, play music, and comb my dog's coat is not an awful one.

But we are not all natural sloths.

There are among us the mountaineers, the marathon runners, the team coaches and the performers who thrive on physical challenges, external energy and an audience.

I feel sorry for these people in lockdown.

Then there are the gardeners.

These people can spend all day pushing their body to the limit so they can eat fresh tomatoes for lunch.

Gardeners make perfect lockdown subjects. Nothing is ever finished. They are in for the long haul and they keep their eyes on the horizon, not the shiny immediate rewards at the supermarket.

Two weeks ago I moved a circular raised vegetable garden bed from one side of the house to the other.

This involved digging a metre into the soil around the corrugated shell to loosen five years of compacted dirt, then jimmying up the round metal bed and rolling it across the verandah to its new home.

Then I ordered a cubic metre of new soil and spent the next day shovelling it into a wheelbarrow to fill up the new/old circular garden bed.

It took 37 barrow loads to fill up. I counted, and cursed them all.

All this was because the new site provided more sunlight.

This is what gardeners do. But I'm not a real gardener because I do it to earn points.

I do all this back-breaking work to earn the right to sit on the couch and read for another day.

Everything in life comes with a price, and one man's reward is another man's pointless exertion.

I have so far avoided spending four hours every week on my hands and knees pulling out oxalis, which to me is like the punishment of Prometheus who was bound to a rock and had his liver eaten by an eagle every day only for it to grow back overnight and be eaten again the next day by the same eagle.

Then last week, my family gave me a tree for my birthday.

It's a sapling ornamental almond tree which apparently will produce beautiful pink flowers when it matures.

I took this as a sign they really wanted me to become a gardener.

It stands in a corner of the garden and doesn't do much.

I look at it occasionally and write poems about it from the couch.

It's the perfect pastime for the lockdown gardener.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total active cases 18.

Madi Chwasta
News

New case of COVID-19 recorded in Campaspe

CAMPASPE Shire has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to two. It’s one of 410 new cases in Victoria since yesterday. There have been 21 deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, 16 are linked to known outbreaks at...

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino