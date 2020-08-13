News

Kindergarten registrations due in by August 31

By James Bennett

Kindergarten registrations for Greater Shepparton children close at the end of the month.

1 of 1

Kindergarten registrations for 2021 close at the end of the month.

Parents and guardians of Greater Shepparton youngsters are encouraged to sign up before the August 31 deadline.

Pre-kindergarten registrations are open until September 30.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to local kindergartens prior to registration won't take place, however Greater Shepparton City Council said people could visit its website or call on 5832 9807.

The Victorian Government funds one year of kindergarten (year before school) for eligible children.

No spots at particular centres are guaranteed but all requests are taken into account.

Selecting an alternative centre is advised or parents and guardians can choose to wait if a space at their preferred centre becomes available.

For more information contact council on 5832 9807 or visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/community/childrens-services/kindergarten/kindergarten-enrolment-form

Latest articles

News

Free meals for those struggling

Once again Shepparton’s Azem Elmaz has stepped up to the plate during a time of crisis, and is offering free meals to anyone struggling to feed either themselves or their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. “People doing it tough can just...

John Lewis
News

Councillor’s passionate plea to protect Goulburn River

A Greater Shepparton City councillor has called a decision to cap water flows down the Goulburn River to prevent further environmental destruction as “wonderful news”. In a council-produced video released yesterday, Cr Dennis Patterson made an...

John Lewis
News

Kindergarten registrations due in by August 31

Kindergarten registrations for 2021 close at the end of the month. Parents and guardians of Greater Shepparton youngsters are encouraged to sign up before the August 31 deadline. Pre-kindergarten registrations are open until September 30. Due to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News