Kindergarten registrations due in by August 31

Kindergarten registrations for 2021 close at the end of the month.

Parents and guardians of Greater Shepparton youngsters are encouraged to sign up before the August 31 deadline.

Pre-kindergarten registrations are open until September 30.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions visits to local kindergartens prior to registration won't take place, however Greater Shepparton City Council said people could visit its website or call on 5832 9807.

The Victorian Government funds one year of kindergarten (year before school) for eligible children.

No spots at particular centres are guaranteed but all requests are taken into account.

Selecting an alternative centre is advised or parents and guardians can choose to wait if a space at their preferred centre becomes available.

For more information contact council on 5832 9807 or visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/community/childrens-services/kindergarten/kindergarten-enrolment-form