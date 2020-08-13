Free meals for those struggling

5370537724001

Once again Shepparton's Azem Elmaz has stepped up to the plate during a time of crisis, and is offering free meals to anyone struggling to feed either themselves or their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People doing it tough can just phone us up and come in and pick up a meal,” Mr Elmaz said at his Lutfiyes Shish Kebab cafe and restaurant on Wyndham St.