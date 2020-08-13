Free meals for those struggling

News
Free meals for those strugglingBy John Lewis
Once again Shepparton's Azem Elmaz has stepped up to the plate during a time of crisis, and is offering free meals to anyone struggling to feed either themselves or their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People doing it tough can just phone us up and come in and pick up a meal,” Mr Elmaz said at his Lutfiyes Shish Kebab cafe and restaurant on Wyndham St.
“People have been telling me they're doing it tough - losing jobs and struggling. And it looks like it might get tougher.
“These people are not homeless, they're well-dressed. They come in and look embarrassed, but I don't ask questions,” Mr Elmaz said.
Mr Elmaz is the co-ordinator and founder of Shepparton-based charity People Supporting People, which offers hot meals to homeless people and has also served free food from his mobile kitchen to CFA members fighting bushfires.
He said to ask for a meal, just give him a call on 0413 897 209, or call into the cafe at 338 Wyndham St, Shepparton.