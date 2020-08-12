Premier Daniel Andrews urges people to stop travelling to and from regional Victoria

5370537724001

Premier Daniel Andrews has again urged Victorians to reconsider their need to travel to and from regional areas, as COVID-19 numbers rise in regional centres.

"If there's any sense that that trip could be avoided, that that travel could be limited, (it would be) conducive with less movement, less cases and getting to the other side of this,” Mr Andrews said.

"(But) those stage three restrictions are being followed by the vast majority of Victorians."

Mr Andrews said there was "concern" about growing numbers of positive cases in Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat, but did not mention Shepparton.

"They're very low numbers, but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are of concern to us,” he said.

Greater Shepparton has 16 known active COVID-19 cases, and all bar one case have been recorded within the last week.