Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has recorded another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said all the new cases are linked to known community outbreaks and were identified as close contacts.

Of the 16 active cases in Greater Shepparton:

Seven of the active cases are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, four close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages and one resident at Maculata Place.

There is one community outbreak that has five active cases which are linked. This outbreak is linked to Unilever Tatura. Two of the new cases from today are related to this outbreak.

There is one other community outbreak that has two active cases.

There are two other single, separate active cases.

Mr Sharp said the person who died from COVID-19 at GV Health was not from the local area, and was therefore not included in Greater Shepparton's active case tally.

"GV Health extends its sympathies to the family members and friends of the person," Mr Sharp said.

"GV Health asks that the privacy of the family be respected at this time."

Mr Sharp said the hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Please note, contact tracing is a time-consuming process and our team are working as fast as they can to complete this as quickly possible.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

Mr Sharp said a number of people were waiting for COVID-19 results, and anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested must stay at home.

"People should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

He said it was possible more people in Greater Shepparton would test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days.

Campaspe Shire has one recorded active COVID-19 case, while Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known cases.

Victoria recorded 410 new active cases and 21 deaths for the past 24 hours.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8.00am to 5.30pm.