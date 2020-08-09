News

Shepparton business struggle with inconsistent stage three restrictions

By Jessica Ball

Prue Peters of Prue Peters Photography will be forced to put down the camera during the second instalment of stage three coronavirus restrictions, despite being allowed to shoot during the first.

1 of 1

A Shepparton photographer has been left frustrated by the lack of consistency as regional Victorians return to stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

When Prue Peters was forced to reschedule all of her 2020 wedding bookings she did not lose hope, she pivoted.

Instead of her normally overflowing diary of wedding dates she focused on capturing micro weddings, family, maternity and newborn portraits.

It was not business as usual but Prue Peters Photography was still in business shooting throughout the entirety of the first instalment of stage three restrictions.

With no information specific to photographers in the Department of Health and Human Services literature, Mrs Peters has been regularly in touch with Business Victoria to ensure she followed the rules.

When the return to stage three restrictions was announced she made another call and received an unexpected response.

“In the first stage three I was able to photograph families on their properties but this time I called and they said no.

“There was no explanation.

“I don't understand what has changed.”

Having already lost $50,000 to the collapse of the event industry and commercial work in hospitals, Mrs Peters said the inconsistencies made running a business impossible.

“I'm allowed to photograph a wedding, there can can five people and I can be the witness and the photographer but I can't photograph a family of four outside with social distancing,” she said.

“The only difference is one is wearing a wedding dress and the other is in civilian clothing.

“It's not about the money, it's about being able to do what you love.”

The advice gave Mrs Peters no choice but to reschedule more than 40 families booked in between last Thursday and mid-September.

One family even chose to brave a sunrise maternity shoot on Wednesday to make sure they did not miss out of their chance to capture the milestone.

More local news

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

Battling grief, trauma and schizophrenia, Scott Dalfonso is also homeless

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Oliver delivers Brave win for Godolphin

Damien Oliver has made a habit of winning the first stakes race of the Victorian season, landing his fifth Aurie’s Star Stakes aboard Home Of The Brave.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eduardo makes it two from two in Sydney

Trainer Joe Pride has captured his third Missile Stakes crown with recent recruit Eduardo, who has led throughout in the Group Two Rosehill sprint.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wet weather a boost for Fastnet Cyclone

The prospect of a wet track at Doomben has given trainer Stuart Kendrick added confidence that Fastnet Cyclone can land back-to-back wins.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen