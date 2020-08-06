News

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

By James Bennett

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is concerned people from Melbourne are breaching lockdown rules and entering the Shepparton region.

Ms Sheed said her office was receiving calls "every day" from constituents complaining of Melbourne people travelling and breaching rules.

“They have seen evidence of people from Melbourne coming into our region against the lockdown restrictions,” Ms Sheed said.

“We have reports of unnecessary shopping trips and real estate agents worried about requests for property inspections.

“Shop workers are reporting being given metropolitan postcodes. I am very worried by the volume of these reports.”

Ms Sheed said she contacted Police Minister Lisa Neville to voice her concerns and request the Shepparton region was "adequately resourced" and enforcing lockdown on travellers from Melbourne.

“The Victorian Government has given police considerable powers to deal with those who, for whatever reason, are failing to do the right thing,” she said.

“These powers are meant to protect communities such as mine, which have to date avoided the worst of this pandemic.

“I have sought assurances from the minister that the measures will be enforced.”

Ms Sheed said her concern was what impact a breach would have on the vulnerable aged-care community.

