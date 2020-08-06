News

Shepparton Ag Show cancelled

By James Bennett

The October Shepparton Agricultural Show has been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.

The Shepparton Agricultural Society Committee has been left with no option but to officially cancel the annual show.

Planned for October, organisers had still hoped to host the event — however due to the rapid rise of the second coronavirus wave, the committee chose to cancel.

Committee president Sue Trevaskis said the coronavirus pandemic created many challenges but ultimately it was a decision of public safety.

“... The duty of care to the public, workers and members outweighs everything,” she said.

“The committee worked through many different scenarios in its attempt to provide an event for the community, but with new restrictions it was deemed that the show could not go ahead.

“With all other regional shows cancelled, the Shepparton Show was going to be a highlight for the region, something for the community to look forward to, as it came out of the pandemic.

“However, as the crisis continues to evolve, all plans will now be held over to next year.

“The committee will continue to work towards a bumper show in 2021, with all the usual sections such as cattle, dogs, goats, cooking, arts and craft, and of course, side show alley and roving entertainment.”

It is the second time in the show's 144-year history that it has been cancelled. The first was during World War II.

