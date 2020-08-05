News

Panic hasn’t set into buying

By James Bennett

Josh Sleeth from Market Meats at Marketplace Shepparton.

Fairleys IGA and Shepparton butchers have noticed an increase in shoppers since the Victorian Government's reintroduction of stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

Fairleys IGA assistant store manager Steffen Nordbye said supply was dependent on Melbourne, but he was confident the store could manage.

“There certainly has been a lot more people buying essentials, but nothing compared to the first time it happened,” he said.

“It'll be interesting to see what happens.”

Josh Sleeth from Market Meat at Marketplace Shepparton told the News there had been an increase in customers.

But Mr Sleeth said it was not due solely to panic buying, but a combination of customer demographic and supermarkets running out of meat.

“There are a few out-of-towners that want to stay at home, so they'd rather buy a week's worth so they don't need to come back,” he said.

“Customers have been great with social distancing and allowing other customers to check out meats through the glass."

Another butcher told the News that one supermarket ran out of some cuts of meat, which led to an increase in customers.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday that despite new statewide restrictions, panic buying was not necessary.

Mr Andrews said supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, newsagencies and post offices would remain open.

“That means people do not need to be going to buy six weeks’ worth of groceries,” he said.

“I understand that there is a sense of concern in the community, and hopefully the clarity of the message is you don't need to do that.

“Because supermarkets, as well as grocery stores, the local fruit and veg, local butcher, the bakery — all of those shops will remain open.

“... they will still be open and they will have to the best of their ability the fullest range that everyone can possibly have.”

