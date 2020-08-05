Numerous council facilities close due to COVID-19 restrictions

Parks, playgrounds, Aquamoves, KidsTown and libraries are among the Greater Shepparton City Council-run facilities that closed on Wednesday night due to stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

The following will close as a result of the recently imposed restrictions.

Animal Shelter; Aquamoves; Eastbank and Westside including Eastbank Café; Greater Shepparton Business Centre; GV Libraries; KidsTown; Resale Shop at Shepparton Resource Recovery Centre; Senior Citizens facilities; SAM; Shepparton Sports Stadium; Tatura Park Exhibition and Events Complex; Tatura Community Activity Centre; Visitor Centre.

Furthermore, equipment and facilities, including playgrounds, benches and barbecues, at all council-owned parks closed. The only exception is public toilets.

In a statement, council said parks could be used only for exercise, but people were limited to using the walking tracks and footpaths.

The Botanic Gardens, however, will remain open.

All Activities in the Park events have been postponed until January 2021.

Council said the following would continue to operate, but with restrictions: rubbish tips; customer service; construction; saleyards; Victoria Lake Holiday Park; and maternal and child health services.

The Shepparton Aerodrome, family day care, kindergartens, long day care and meals on wheels will remain open.

Council's Welsford St customer service closed on Thursday, August 6, for the next six weeks; however, people can still phone council on 5832 9700 Monday to Friday from 8.15 am until 5 pm.

Visit council's website for more details.