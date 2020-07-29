GV Health patients from NSW no longer need to self-isolate

Goulburn Valley Health patients who live in NSW can attend medical appointments in Victoria without being required to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The NSW Government has created a new permit category called: “Person who is a New South Wales resident returning from entering Victoria for medical or hospital services except in emergency situation”.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the change was welcomed, and would come as a relief to many patients.

“GV Health’s priority has and always will be to enable patients and clients to continue to access services as close to home as possible,” Mr Sharp said.

“Particularly for people that have illnesses that require regular treatment such as dialysis or cancer care.”

Mr Sharp said the hospital knew of some GV Health patients who were considering alternative treatment in NSW, prior to the introduction of the new permit.

However, he said the hospital was not aware of anyone who had transferred their care on an "ongoing basis" at this time.

“But I understand there remains some inconvenience for patients and clients, such as the frequency that the permits need to be applied for through the NSW Government,” Mr Sharp said.

To be eligible for this permit, the following conditions apply:

● A medical practitioner has certified that the medical or hospital services are necessary to treat or maintain the person’s health.

● The service is not available locally and cannot be accessed remotely.

● The person must travel by the most practicable direct route to the place where the medical or hospital services are provided and from the place where the medical or hospital services are provided to the person’s place of residence.

● The person must self-isolate if the person has, within the previous 14 days, been in a restricted area.

Under former Victoria-NSW border restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, NSW patients were unable to travel to appointments at Victorian hospitals without being required to self-isolate for 14 days.