New road safety cameras trialled to target mobile phone usage

Greater Shepparton drivers who use their mobile phones behind the wheel could be targeted during a three-month trial of new road safety cameras across the state.

The state-of-the-art cameras are designed to detect mobile phone usage and potentially other illegal driving activities, with the trial set to begin on Wednesday in a bid to improve the safety of local roads.

Victorian Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the three-month trial would ensure the technology operated accurately and was appropriate for use on Victorian roads before a potential rollout in more areas.

“We know distracted drivers can have devastating outcomes on our roads — this technology is another step towards targeting this kind of unacceptable behaviour and keeping all road users safe,” Ms Neville said.

“We all have a role to play in reducing our road toll — every time someone picks up their phone behind the wheel they are putting lives in danger.

“This technology will detect those who choose to put lives at risk on our roads.”

Research shows drivers who use a mobile phone while driving are four times more likely to cause a fatal road accident, while texting, browsing and emailing increased the risk of crash by up to 10 times.

Along with capturing drivers illegally using their mobile phones, the cameras will be tested to crack down on other dangerous driver behaviour including not wearing a seatbelt.

No infringements will be issued during the trial and number plate matching will not be undertaken, while all photographs will also be deleted except for a limited number of de-identified images.

If introduced on Victorian roads the technology will be able to operate from any location, 24 hours a day, in all conditions — meaning drivers who choose to do the wrong thing will be caught.

Testing over the next few months will take place across several metropolitan and regional locations and will be conducted by technology provider Acusensus, and the current traffic camera services contractor.

“We know how dangerous it is to use your phone while driving — that’s why we’re trialling this new technology to help stamp out this irresponsible behaviour,” Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said.

The trials comes after the government provided more than $120 million dollars in the 2019-20 Victorian Budget to increase mobile camera enforcement by 75 per cent over the coming years and investigate new road safety camera capabilities.