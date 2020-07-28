News

Happy ending for Waaia kid-napping

By Morgan Dyer

Three goats went missing from a Waaia property earlier this month.

Cobram police didn’t kid around when three goats were reported missing earlier this month.

The three three-year-old Toggenburg goats went missing from a property in Waaia between Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.

The family pets named Sophia, Ella and Butch were believed to be stolen or kidnapped from the dairy farm.

Cobram police Detective Senior Constable Charles Ryall said the story had a happy ending.

“The goats were found a week later on Friday, July 24,” Det Sen Constable Ryall said.

“They were found by a person who lives nearby.

“They were returned to the victim who was stoked to get their pets back.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the disappearance of the goats.

The goats are settling back into their home, with the two females expecting kids in the near future.

