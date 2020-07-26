News

Doggy daycare and feline fun at Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery

By Liam Nash

Bruce Hughes and his five-year-old Staffordshire terrier Ollie

When you head away on holiday, your pets often cop a pretty stiff spell.

Palmed off to a neighbour with no toys, no owner and no mates — that’s no fun.

So, what is the solution?

Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery, of course.

Cats and dogs can be left in the capable hands of Bruce Hughes at 40 Edwards Rd, Congupna, where they will be treated to a five-star service no matter their breed or personality.

From tabbies to terriers, Persians to poodles, Mr Hughes ensures all are welcome.

“We board cats and dogs of all kinds,” he said.

A mainstay at the business for the past 12 years, Mr Hughes has witnessed just about every shape and size pet come to stay at Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery.

For those pets with endless reserves of energy, Mr Hughes’ aim is to tire them out, not tie them down.

Lodgings fitted with airconditioning and indoor/outdoor access is just the type of home away from home that all out furry friends deserve.

“They can talk to each other without going at each other; they have got a pretty good run,” Mr Hughes said.

Mr Hughes said in the past six months the coronavirus pandemic had put a real strain on himself the business, but that hasn't stopped him from enjoying himself.

“It is getting a bit hard with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still good fun,” he said.

And with the business’ motto being ‘the hot spot for cool dogs’, it's easy to see why.

