Businesses to benefit from students’ social media smarts

Greater Shepparton businesses are set to have a social media and marketing shake-up thanks to a new small business program.

Greater Shepparton City Council has partnered with La Trobe University to deliver a program which will see second and third year La Trobe University students work with local businesses to gain experience in operating social media channels and marketing activities.

Businesses are being urged to express their interest in the program.

Tatura’s Mes Amours Boutique will participate in the program, and owner Kirsty Richardson said she couldn't wait to develop a social media strategy.

“We’ve always wanted to do more with our social media pages,” Ms Richardson said.

“There is so much happening online and even more so since COVID-19, so I think it will be a great opportunity to work with local students to fine tune my skills and further our business’ online capabilities.”

Students enrolled in the internship will undertake social media strategy training and, once complete, will be paired with a local business operator to conduct their social media activities for a set period.

Ms Richardson believed COVID-19 had further emphasised future reliance on social media for businesses.

“I think social media is a powerful and beneficial tool if used in the right way,” she said.

“Some people don’t want to come into store at the moment, and I see other businesses using online to get their sale.

“It’s also amazing to be offered such an opportunity to learn locally in the current environment.”

Students will attend the workshop in July and placement will start in August.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said the program was a great avenue to upskill students and assist local businesses in rolling out effective marketing through social media.

“This program is a great opportunity to help resource our local businesses and improve their digital presence, increase promotion of their business through marketing activities and receive ongoing digital mentoring,” Cr Abdullah said.

To express interest or for more information, contact council’s business development co-ordinator Lisa Kubeil by phoning 5832 1101 or via email: [email protected]

More local news

Mall traders push for free parking deal

Drop in breast cancer reporting