Drop in breast cancer reporting

Greater Shepparton residents are being reminded to visit their doctor about concerns or body changes after new data revealed a concerning drop in cancer reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New data from the Victorian Cancer Registry at Cancer Council Victoria revealed from April through to mid-May this year there was a reduction of up to 37 per cent in breast cancer reporting.

Cancer Council Victoria's head of strategy and support Danielle Spence said the data highlighted a concern that Victorians were delaying vital medical care due to fears about COVID-19 risks.

“We are hearing of people with breast changes not seeking medical attention, declining or delaying initial appointments or follow-up investigations due to anxiety over COVID-19 infection, changes to accessing health care and possibly other competing priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Spence said.

BreastScreen Victoria chief executive Terri Smith said following a temporary pause BreastScreen had been screening and assessing clients for breast cancer across its clinics since early May.

“In Shepparton, we are seeing good demand for bookings and we have clients confirmed into August,” Ms Smith said.

“It's important to reassure everyone that it is currently safe to have a breast screen, and I encourage anyone who has received an invitation or reminder to attend their appointment,” she said.

Surgical oncologist and specialist breast surgeon Professor Bruce Mann was alarmed by the declining number of new referrals to public hospital clinics.

“We know early detection can have a positive impact on breast cancer outcomes for women, and we are worried that this data hints to what we might face in the months ahead — delayed cancer diagnoses,” Prof Mann said.

“This could lead to more complex and difficult treatment for people diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that people prioritise their health and that the public understands that even if restrictions are reimposed, essential medical care will remain available.”

Ms Smith strongly urged anyone who noticed new breast symptoms or changes to see their doctor without delay.

“We have a range of safety measures in place at our clinics to protect against the risk of COVID-19,” Ms Smith said.

“These include spaced out appointments to make sure there is physical distancing in waiting areas, and to give staff more time to clean. We’re also asking health and travel questions when clients book and arrive at an appointment.”

● To find your nearest BreastScreen clinic visit https://www.breastscreen.org.au/ or call 132 050.