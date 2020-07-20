News

Strathbogie Shire Council to freeze rates and repay last year’s fees

By Shepparton News

Strathbogie Shire Council will pay its residents and hospitality businesses a massive favour this upcoming financial year by freezing rates and suspending fees.

Residential ratepayers can expect no rate increase, while hospitality business owners can look forward to all their council fees being waived and fees paid in the 2019-20 financial year refunded.

Strathbogie Shire Council committed to the initiatives when adopting the 2020-21 Council Budget last week.

Mayor Amanda McClaren said the budget was built around supporting the community recovery from the pandemic.

“We received more than 91 submissions to the 2020-21 draft budget and we are grateful for all the community feedback,” Cr McClaren said.

“We listened.”

Alongside the rate relief, the municipal charge which cost ratepayers $133 in the 2019-20 financial year has been removed, while the farm rate differential will reduce from 85 per cent to 80 per cent of the residential rate.

While residents can expect no increase in the average rate per property, Cr McClaren said outcomes for individual properties could still vary, depending on how that property’s independent valuation had changed.

Also announced in the 2020-21 budget was $400,000 to improve the shire’s unsealed roads, $300,000 to upgrade the Euroa Saleyards, $350,000 to expand the RSL clubroom at Euroa, $300,000 for netball and multi-purpose courts at Violet Town, and $500,000 for the Active Youth Space project at Nagambie.

