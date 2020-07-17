Regional Victorians asked to wear masks

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has asked all regional Victorians to wear masks when outside if they can't maintain a distance of 1.5 m from other people.

“That can make a big difference in stopping spread of virus and keeping low numbers in regional Victoria very low so restrictions settings don't change,” he said.

“The masks can be homemade, one you bought, or it can be simply wearing a scarf.”

Shepparton Medical Clinic director Robert Campbell said although Greater Shepparton was not a coronavirus hot-spot, it was not far off with people still visiting from Melbourne.

“If you cannot socially distance in places like the supermarket or the mall, then people should wear a mask where possible,” he said.

“It’s not 100 per cent but it’s better than nothing — it’s not only providing you with protection, but others coming into contact.

“If you’re wearing a mask, it may well prompt someone to keep their distance and if enough people wear them, it’s reminding other people to wear masks and think about hand hygiene and social distancing.”

Masks reduce the risk of spread by 67 per cent, while close fitting protective devices such as an N95 respirator reduce spread by more than 95 per cent, a systematic review commissioned by the World Health Organisation and published in the medical journal Lancet last month found.

A number of local companies have taken up the call.

Shepparton designer Wendy Crowe has been making fabric masks at her store, Wear Repair.

“We’re doing a combination of colourful ones and black ones,” she said.

“They're washable, molded over the nose and will be lined with silk.”

Boomerang Bags Numurkah sewing group is also hosting a sewing working bee to create reusable cloth masks for the community on July 22.

As of July 18, all Bunnings Warehouse staff across Victorian stores, distribution and trade centres will be required to wear masks.

Bunnings will supply staff with masks while staff also have the option of using their own fabric masks if preferred.

Staff at all Victorian McDonald's restaurants will be provided with three-ply surgical masks to be used from July 20.