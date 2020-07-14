News

Working bee to make face masks

By Morgan Dyer

The Numurkah Boomerang Bags group will reconnect next week.

After a long three-month break, Boomerang Bags Numurkah sewing group will be back on deck next week helping save the planet and lives.

Next week the group will host a sewing working bee to create reusable material bags and also cloth face masks for the community.

Group co-ordinator Bek Happy said they had material sitting around and wanted to put it to good use at such a critical time.

“We wanted masks to be available to everyone in our community,” Ms Happy said.

“We have heard some people have had trouble getting masks so we didn’t want availability or cost to be a factor,” she said.

The group is working alongside NCN Health to ensure the masks are in accordance with the Victorian guidelines for COVID-19 protection.

Ms Happy said the group was still working out a distribution process, but some of the masks would be available at the Numurkah Community Learning Centre.

“We want to get them out to as many people in the community as possible,” Ms Happy said.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend the working bee, with no sewing experience needed.

“We have all the supplies people need but people are welcome to bring anything they like along,” Ms Happy said.

“No sewing experience is needed as there are things like cutting and ironing that need doing as well.

“I think we are even gong to have morning tea this time,” she said.

Ms Happy said she was looking forward to reconnecting with locals.

“We have been running the Boomerang Bag session once a month for nearly two years now,” she said.

“It’s a great forum to connect with people.

“Lots of us have been sewing at home by ourselves but it can be sometimes hard to find motivation and this way we can encourage each other to get back into it.”

The session will be held in the President's Room, Visitor Information Centre, Melville St, Numurkah on Wednesday, July 22 from 10 am to 2 pm.

RSVP for the working bee by phoning the Numurkah Community Learning Centre on 5862 2249 or by messaging its Facebook page.

Take home sewing kits are also available.

