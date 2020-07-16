Keeping Shepparton connected during the pandemic

The Victorian Government has injected more than $50,000 into helping Greater Shepparton residents feel connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced $58,860 would go towards helping residents who were experiencing loneliness or social disconnection receive local emotional and practical support by calling the coronavirus hotline.

The injection will expand the Victorian coronavirus hotline by partnering with Australian Red Cross volunteers who have been trained in psychological first aid, so they can provide support to callers who may be distressed or anxious.

Mr Gepp said the initiative would enable local networks to provide people in the community with practical, emotional and social support if they need it.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought into even sharper focus the importance of community and social connections to improve health and wellbeing,” Mr Gepp said.

“This investment is about people getting the help they need safely and locally,” he said.

The cash boost is part of the government's six-month $6 million Community Activation and Social Isolation initiative which is part of a $59.4 million mental health and wellbeing package.

The hotline will also link people in need to community connectors for local practical supports and social activities, such as video chats, online book clubs or fitness groups.

In addition, a Social Support Hub has been set up at the Victorian Government’s seniors website to help older Victorians stay connected and participate in social activities.

The hub will be regularly updated with information and links to community-based organisations offering support and activities to older Victorians, including information about phone line support and local community connectors and will also provide information about services and activities available in the local area.

“If you’re feeling lonely, give the coronavirus hotline a call on 1800 675 398 and press ‘three’ to speak to an Australian Red Cross volunteer who will provide a friendly ear and who can connect you to supports in your local community,” Mr Gepp said.

