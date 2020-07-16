News

Keeping Shepparton connected during the pandemic

By Morgan Dyer

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp has announced a cash injection to keep locals better connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of 1

The Victorian Government has injected more than $50,000 into helping Greater Shepparton residents feel connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced $58,860 would go towards helping residents who were experiencing loneliness or social disconnection receive local emotional and practical support by calling the coronavirus hotline.

The injection will expand the Victorian coronavirus hotline by partnering with Australian Red Cross volunteers who have been trained in psychological first aid, so they can provide support to callers who may be distressed or anxious.

Mr Gepp said the initiative would enable local networks to provide people in the community with practical, emotional and social support if they need it.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought into even sharper focus the importance of community and social connections to improve health and wellbeing,” Mr Gepp said.

“This investment is about people getting the help they need safely and locally,” he said.

The cash boost is part of the government's six-month $6 million Community Activation and Social Isolation initiative which is part of a $59.4 million mental health and wellbeing package.

The hotline will also link people in need to community connectors for local practical supports and social activities, such as video chats, online book clubs or fitness groups.

In addition, a Social Support Hub has been set up at the Victorian Government’s seniors website to help older Victorians stay connected and participate in social activities.

The hub will be regularly updated with information and links to community-based organisations offering support and activities to older Victorians, including information about phone line support and local community connectors and will also provide information about services and activities available in the local area.

“If you’re feeling lonely, give the coronavirus hotline a call on 1800 675 398 and press ‘three’ to speak to an Australian Red Cross volunteer who will provide a friendly ear and who can connect you to supports in your local community,” Mr Gepp said.

More local news

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

Murchison Medical Clinic locked in but doubt over nursing home, Neighbourhood House

Latest articles

National

NT children’s commissioner charged

The Northern Territory’s children’s commissioner Colleen Gwynne has been charged with abuse of office by NT Police with a notice to appear in court in August.

AAP Newswire
National

Man shot dead to stop ‘frenzied’ attack

Police have shot and killed a man after he allegedly attacked a woman at a park in Melbourne’s northwest. She has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-principal facing retrial admits abuse

An ageing Christian brother has finally admitted he abused boys while principal of a Sydney Catholic College in the 1970s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett