News

Barbara Jean’s - Shepparton’s hidden gem

By Morgan Dyer

Barbara Jean's owner Barbara Wilkins.

1 of 1

Hidden in Broomfield St in the middle of Shepparton’s industrial area you will find a real gem.

Walking through the doors of the original Shepparton Bakery you will now find Barbara Jean's Crafts, Gifts, Wool and Cake Decorating Supplies.

The mouthful of a store name is reflective of the abundance of stock inside.

Walking through the door, shoppers’ eyes will light up as they sweep across one of the three rooms chock-a-block full of must-have trinkets.

Owner Barbara Wilkins originally opened the store more than 20 years ago in the Star Bowl Arcade and only moved to Broomfield St in January.

“We miss passing traffic per se but the regulars are slowly finding me more and more,” she said.

“Knitters and cake ladies are my regulars who have been with me since almost day dot.

“It started with a little bit of wool, a bit of giftware and a few crafty things.”

But within a few years of opening, an opportunity to stock cake supplies arose, and 22 years later the move has made the business what it is today.

From sought-after candles, cake toppers, modelling tools, hundreds of cookie cutters and slabs of icing to cake boards, cake tins and ribbons, the space Barbara calls the “cake decorating room” is a baker’s delight.

“We’ve got lots of suppliers who are predominantly from Victoria, but some are interstate,” Ms Wilkins said.

“It’s just grown and grown over time.

“We source a few extras along the way and if we don’t have something we try to find it, and that’s the same with the wool — if someone wants a particular colour or style, I am happy to order it in.”

However, like many businesses, Barbara's store has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had one of our customers lose 14 cake orders in one day,” she said.

“All the parties or big events that would have had cakes have been postponed and we have really felt the flow-on effect.

“Everything’s really come to a halt since March.”

But local crafters, knitters and cake makers, both novice and expert, new or old, can rest assured the store is open and ready to be trawled through.

It is located at 7 Broomfield St, Shepparton and open Monday to Saturday.

For more information check out Barbara Jean's, Cake Decorating Supplies — Shepparton on Facebook.

More local news

Debbie Ayres recognised for her diabetes battle

Working bee to make face masks

Latest articles

News

No new cases locally

As of Wednesday, July 16, no new cases have been reported in both the Moira Shire and Federation Council area. Neither have reported a new case for almost three months. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria was 4448 (an increase of 238...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Did Woody have ESP?

Call it ESP (extra-sensory perception) or just predictable but way back in 2006 our resident cartoonist (Colin “Woody” Wood) had the current situation of a new bridge crossing for Yarrawonga Mulwala all summed up. For those who may not remember...

Jared Loughnan
News

MPs urge review of bridge closures

A number of local MPs including Member for Albury Justin Clancy have called on the NSW Government to conduct an urgent review of bridge closures along the Victoria-NSW border following an influx of messages from residents whose daily lives have been shattered.

Yarrawonga Chronicle

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Two men charged with drug supply at Tocumwal border checkpoint

Two men have been charged after being detected in possession of prohibited drugs as they crossed the border from Victoria into NSW on Tuesday.

Cobram Courier