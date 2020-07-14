Search is on to find student to be the Fred Hollows Junior Ambassador

Do you know a Year 6 student who demonstrates compassion, integrity and kindness towards others?

A statewide search is now on to find a Victorian student to be the Fred Hollows Junior Ambassador.

In honour of eye surgeon Fred Hollows, who helped restore eyesight for thousands of people, The Fred Hollows Foundation is calling on Greater Shepparton parents, teachers, principals and community members to nominate a child in Year 6 who has made a difference in other people's lives.

The Fred Hollows Foundation founding director Gabi Hollows said the award was more relevant than ever in 2020.

“Fred used to say the basic attribute of mankind is to look after each other,” she said.

“He would be so proud to know the Fred Hollows Humanity Award is recognising students who are demonstrating this belief in their own lives.

“I urge people to nominate a Year 6 student for the humanity award and together we can continue to help spread compassion and kindness during this trying time.”

All nominees will receive a certificate and be recognised at a virtual presentation ceremony later in the year.

A junior ambassador from Victoria will be chosen and will be able to allocate $5000, donated by the award’s charity partner Specsavers, to one of The Fred Hollows Foundation’s programs to end avoidable blindness.

Since 2012, the Fred Hollows Humanity Award has recognised more than 1500 students who follow in Fred’s footsteps by making a positive difference in the lives of others.

To nominate a student, visit www.hollows.org/fredhollowshumanityaward before Friday, September 11.

