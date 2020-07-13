News

Call to open border and ease restrictions

By Morgan Dyer

Tania Maxwell has issued a plea to reopen the NSW and Victorian border.

1 of 1

The border closure between Victorian and New South Wales border isn't logical now stage three government COVID-19 restrictions are in place in the Mitchell Shire and Melbourne, according to Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell.

Last week, Ms Maxwell made a plea to both state governments to reopen the border.

Ms Maxwell welcomed the separation of regional Victoria to Mitchell Shire and Melbourne but said there was now no logical reason to restrict the day-to-day access for locals to cross the borders, sometimes multiple times a day for work and services.

“With the hard lockdowns coming into effect in Melbourne, the need for border restrictions between NSW and Victoria is defunct and the border should be reopened,” Ms Maxwell said.

“The border closures were intended to stop the spread of the Melbourne outbreak and restricting the essential movement of people in our regions where there are still low (or no) cases only creates disruption and distress,” she said.

Ms Maxwell said a continued closure of borders would only further punish regions with low (or no) cases and was not proportional to the risk of a spread of infections.

Previously Ms Maxwell hoped the implementation of roadblocks out of Melbourne would pave the way for further flexible trading conditions in regional areas with low cases of coronavirus.

She also recently asked the Premier to ease restrictions in bars, cafes and restaurants from 20 people to 50 people in regional areas that had no coronavirus cases.

Ms Maxwell called on regional communities to continue to practise social distancing and adhere to the guidelines and hoped that residents doing the right thing would avoid a return to statewide restrictions.

More local news

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

New data reveals how many people are unemployed in region

Latest articles

Sport

Saultry’s Score: Stepping back out into the world

It’s safe to say resilience is the key to getting through 2020. This year has thrown out one too many curveballs for my liking, and it seems like every week brings further crummy news to add to the flames.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Hot and cold Rockliff dropped ahead of Port clash

Five games short of game 200, Tom Rockliff has been dropped from Port Adelaide’s line-up ahead of its Greater Western Sydney clash on Sunday.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Zacouver nips Zesty Belle in a win for Corstens’ stable

Leon and Troy Corstens might have been up early in their stables but they were probably back from Sandown Lakeside in time for a not-so-late lunch.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Cross border exemptions now available online

LOCAL residents wishing to cross the border from Victoria to NSW are now available online via the Service NSW website. The Public Health (COVID-19 NSW and Victorian Border) Order 2020 states that from 12.01am tomorrow (Wednesday 8 July 2020), no one...

Brayden May
News

NSW-Victoria border officially slams shut

IT’S MIDNIGHT. It’s official - the NSW-Victoria border is officially closed. The barricades started going up as early as noon on Tuesday but by midnight police and Australian Defence Force personnel were manning road blocks at as many of the 55...

Riverine Herald