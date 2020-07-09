South Sudanese day postponed

South Sudanese Independence Day celebrations have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Goulburn Valley South Sudanese Community Association spokesperson Thon Thon said members wished to acknowledge all South Sudanese community members and supporters who had contributed to past celebrations.

“We still have everyone in our hearts during these difficult times and we want to thank everyone who has supported us in previous years,” Mr Thon said.

He thanked Shepparton organisations Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District, Greater Shepparton City Council, Interfaith Network of Shepparton and Victoria's Multicultural Commission for past support and said South Sudanese celebrations had been postponed for 2020.

“We still hope to celebrate at a later date, but now we have to look after ourselves,” Mr Thon said.

He said July 9 was normally a day celebrated across the world to mark the birth of the Republic of South Sudan brought about by the signing nine years ago of a peace agreement which ended two decades of civil war between the Arab-dominated north of Sudan and the predominantly African and Christian southern half of the country.