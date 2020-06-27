Crazy hair to end a crazy term

Mooroopna Park Primary School students ended what could be called a crazy Term 2 with a crazy hair day.

On Friday the students came to school with wild and wacky hairstyles in a bid to end the term on a positive note.

School principal Hayden Beaton said the annual event was one that students and teachers looked forward to.

“Some students and parents put a great deal of effort into creating something pretty flamboyant, with many students coming to school with a range of brightly coloured and glittered hair,” Mr Beaton said.

“Mohawks are also very popular with plenty of gel and hairspray holding everything together,” he said with a laugh.

The students will return to school with fresh hair and a fresh outlook on Monday, July 13.