News

Sweet treat to celebrate the end of term

By Morgan Dyer

Erfan Karimi.

1 of 6

Imogen Merigan.

2 of 6

Talin Hanna, Bentley Groves and Derek Marshel.

3 of 6

Kahmay Scott and Mahley McCrimmon.

4 of 6

Isla Schultz.

5 of 6

Jackson Wallace.

6 of 6

Shepparton’s Bourchier St Primary School Year 1 students were lucky enough to kick start their school holidays early.

On Friday the students celebrated the end of what was an unusual school term and came to class dressed in their pyjamas, ready for a movie morning.

School teacher Emma McLean said the teachers wanted to give the students a relaxing day to end what had been a hectic few weeks.

“We have been learning about money, so the students got to design their own money,” Ms McLean said.

“Then the students used that to purchase hot chocolates, marshmallows, popcorn and movie tickets.”

While the students indulged in their sweet treats, they settled in to watch Roald Dahl's classic movie, James and the Giant Peach.

***

More local news

Greater Shepparton the place to be

Hundreds of jobs could be saved at La Trobe University

Latest articles

News

eSports tournament arrives in Shepparton

Presented by Greater Shepparton City Council’s Word and Mouth, gamers can opt for a nostalgia hit with latest edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or try out car soccer in Rocket League

James Bennett
News

Man to be sentenced after lighting two bushfires in Shepparton

A court has heard a man intentionally lit two bushfires near the Goulburn River in Shepparton following arguments with his brother. Adrian Bux, 45, faced Melbourne’s County Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two charges of intentionally...

Liz Mellino
News

How a pair of shoes can change someone’s life

They say give a person the right pair of shoes and they can conquer the world. And that’s exactly what children at Greater Shepparton’s Berry Street are aiming to do thanks to the generosity of Shepparton’s The Athlete’s Foot. In light...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett
News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino