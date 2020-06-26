Sweet treat to celebrate the end of term

Shepparton’s Bourchier St Primary School Year 1 students were lucky enough to kick start their school holidays early.

On Friday the students celebrated the end of what was an unusual school term and came to class dressed in their pyjamas, ready for a movie morning.

School teacher Emma McLean said the teachers wanted to give the students a relaxing day to end what had been a hectic few weeks.

“We have been learning about money, so the students got to design their own money,” Ms McLean said.

“Then the students used that to purchase hot chocolates, marshmallows, popcorn and movie tickets.”

While the students indulged in their sweet treats, they settled in to watch Roald Dahl's classic movie, James and the Giant Peach.

