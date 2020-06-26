Winton races back into July Supercars action

The July 18-19 weekend is when Winton Raceway starts its engines again as Supercars return for the Winton SuperSprint.

It will be the second Supercars event for 2020 following the cancellation of previous fixtures due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Victorian Government said it hoped to promote north-east Victoria as a holiday and motor sport destination.

Supercars Australia will stage the event without crowds but fans will get the chance to watch the races on Fox Sports or highlights on Network 10.

“We are excited to welcome Supercars back to Winton and to showcase our region to a national audience,” Benalla Auto Club chief executive Chris Lewis-Williams said.

But if motorcycles are your preferred racing event, then rejoice as the Australian Superbike Championship speeds through Winton in the second week of September.

“ASBK is one of our key events for the year, and we are pleased and excited to have Australia’s best motorcycle racers back at Winton Raceway,” Mr Lewis-Williams said.

“I would hope we will be able to have spectators cheering over the fence and it will be another draw card for northern-east Victoria, bringing people up the road enjoying the region in September under clear blue skies.

“We have made significant upgrades to the circuit over the past 12 months to increase rider safety and hopefully provide fans even better action on track.”