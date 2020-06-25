New GV Health emergency department opens

Goulburn Valley Health's new emergency department opened its doors today, as the former emergency department undergoes refurbishment.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said it was exciting to open the second new building of the redevelopment works.

“I am thrilled for our staff and community to have access to the new emergency department from today as it is a fantastic environment to provide services and care for patients,” Mr Sharp said.

“I am also pleased GV Health will be able to retain access to the former emergency department into the future as this provides more clinical areas to provide emergency services for the community and will also support our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A new entrance provides access to the facilities including three resuscitation bays, two isolation rooms with ensuites, a bariatric room, eight open cubicles, a metal health consultation room, a forensic consultation room, two triage rooms, an ambulance triage area and interview room and a waiting room.

As part of GV Health's $229.3 million redevelopment, the refurbishment of the former emergency department will double its capacity in the next 12 months.

GV Health's capital projects, infrastructure and support services executive director Jacinta Russell said building works had continued throughout COVID-19 to ensure that the new and expanded facilities would still be delivered on time.

“It has been a challenging time for all health services across the world including GV Health, and while managing and preparing for COVID-19 half of the health service has also been under construction,” Ms Russell said.

“Completion of the new emergency department is one of the major milestones in this redevelopment and we look forward to the refurbishment of the former emergency department being completed towards the end of 2021.”