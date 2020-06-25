News

New GV Health emergency department opens

By Jessica Ball

Goulburn Valley Health has opened the doors to its new emergency department, as the former emergency department undergoes a refurbishment.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health's new emergency department opened its doors today, as the former emergency department undergoes refurbishment.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said it was exciting to open the second new building of the redevelopment works.

“I am thrilled for our staff and community to have access to the new emergency department from today as it is a fantastic environment to provide services and care for patients,” Mr Sharp said.

“I am also pleased GV Health will be able to retain access to the former emergency department into the future as this provides more clinical areas to provide emergency services for the community and will also support our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A new entrance provides access to the facilities including three resuscitation bays, two isolation rooms with ensuites, a bariatric room, eight open cubicles, a metal health consultation room, a forensic consultation room, two triage rooms, an ambulance triage area and interview room and a waiting room.

As part of GV Health's $229.3 million redevelopment, the refurbishment of the former emergency department will double its capacity in the next 12 months.

GV Health's capital projects, infrastructure and support services executive director Jacinta Russell said building works had continued throughout COVID-19 to ensure that the new and expanded facilities would still be delivered on time.

“It has been a challenging time for all health services across the world including GV Health, and while managing and preparing for COVID-19 half of the health service has also been under construction,” Ms Russell said.

“Completion of the new emergency department is one of the major milestones in this redevelopment and we look forward to the refurbishment of the former emergency department being completed towards the end of 2021.”

Latest articles

Entertainment

Gone With the Wind returns with ‘context’

A video streaming service has returned classic film Gone with the Wind to its catalogue with additional videos discussing its historical context.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn’t the answer.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Tina Fey pulls 30 Rock blackface episodes

The owner and creators of TV sitcom 30 Rock have asked for episodes in which characters appear in blackface to be removed from streaming and re-runs.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton businesses devastated with new COVID-19 restrictions

Shepparton businesses have suffered a huge blow following the extension of restrictions, announced on Saturday, aimed at preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Liz Mellino
News

Violent culture emerging from Greater Shepparton Secondary College

Parents say a culture of violence and bullying is emerging at Greater Shepparton Secondary College in the wake of the merger of four secondary schools.

Madi Chwasta