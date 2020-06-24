News

Firewood season ends next week

By John Lewis

The 2020 firewood collection season ends at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

The autumn firewood collection season closes across Victoria at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

Forest Fire Management Victoria's Aaron Kennedy said firewood could only legally be collected from March 1 to June 30 for the autumn season, and from September 1 to November 30 during the spring season.

During the designated collection periods people can collect a maximum of two cubic metres of firewood in a day and may collect up to 16 cubic metres per household per financial year.

Mr Kennedy said the rules were intended to ensure there was enough for everyone.

“Limits are in place to prevent households stockpiling large volumes of firewood from public land and denying others a supply,” he said.

He warned of serious penalties for failing to follow firewood collection rules.

Concession card holders who rely only on buying firewood for home heating may be eligible for the non-mains energy concession.

More information is available on the Department of Health and Human Services website at: services.dhhs.vic.gov.au/non-mains-energy-concession

Victorians on low incomes who have experienced unexpected financial hardship may also be eligible to apply for the non-mains utility relief grant of up to $650 to help with firewood costs.

More information at: services.dhhs.vic.gov.au/utility-relief-grant-scheme-non-mains

