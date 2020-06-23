Nationals MPs want the MDBA split-up and the 450Gl scrapped

5370537724001

Victorian Nationals MPs at both state and federal levels continue to call for the Murray-Darling Basin Authority to be split and for the extra 450 Gl, intended for the environment, to be scrapped entirely.

Joining Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum on the bank of the Goulburn River at Kialla on Tuesday was Federal Member for Mallee Anne Webster, Senate Nationals Leader Bridget McKenzie and Victorian Shadow Water Minister Steph Ryan, who all voiced concerns about the need for the authority to be split into three separate entities amid ongoing concern the organisation continues to "mark its own homework".