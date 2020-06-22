Plenty of potential at Powercor’s new hub

Electricity distributor Powercor has made a commitment to a more resolute future in Shepparton, following a recent move to a more capable base of operations.

Relocating to its $10 million development at 60 Doyles Rd, homes and businesses in the region are set to benefit due to local service and operational functions being housed under one roof at the new hub.

Powercor’s northern region field operations manager Ross Hammer said the move would greatly bolster the service the company currently provided.

“Our local depots like Shepparton allow us to manage and respond to faults quickly and effectively,” Mr Hammer said.

“This is a significant investment in our community and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers.”

Since 1966, Powercor’s Shepparton-based crews had worked out of Wheeler St – but business in the region has seen it outgrow the old location.

The company conducted more than 400 connections and responded to more than 1500 network faults in the region throughout last year.

“We had well and truly outgrown Wheeler St, we had different groups in different buildings, and we didn’t have a lot of room to park our trucks,” Mr Hammer said.

“Now we’ve got everyone together, we’ve got all of our trucks under cover and we’ve got plenty of room for equipment and cabling.”

Boasting potential for an increased functionality, the new location has space to accommodate the current 50-strong workforce as well as capacity for a 25 per cent increase in equipment and staff, according to Mr Hammer.

“Our teams are part of the Shepparton community so it’s important we have the room and space we need to best serve our customers.”