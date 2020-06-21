News

St Mary’s donates essentials to those less fortunate

By Madi Chwasta

Annual winter appeal for the disadvantaged: St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna conference assistance centre president Margaret Campbell and volunteer Kevin Murphy with the St Mary's Primary School Mooroopna Social Justice Team.

1 of 1

Students from St Mary's Primary School Mooroopna have demonstrated their generosity for those less fortunate, donating baskets of food, blankets and coats to St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna for its winter appeal.

The school's Social Justice Team, comprised of 11 Year 6 students, has been busy collecting items from school families for the appeal, including a $50 Woolworths Mooroopna voucher.

Religious education coordinator Marg Lee said while students collected donations for the appeal annually, this year was more significant than others.

“There are more needy people out there impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

“It's fabulous to be able to do something, and for the kids to realise the needs of people in the community.”

St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna conference assistance centre president Margaret Campbell said the donation was eagerly welcomed as the organisation had seen a surge in people needing support.

“It has been a real struggle, but this will be a huge help,” she said.

Principal Anthony Butt said social justice was an integral part of the Catholic identity, and the school did its best to help the community.

Latest articles

News

Students go digital to find future career

WHILE large gatherings still aren’t permitted during the coronavirus pandemic, this hasn’t stopped the Beacon Foundation from helping their students with their futures. On a normal year, students from five schools around the twin towns would have...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Victorian Government under fire for COVID-19 decisions

Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has joined forces with peak industry groups to condemn the Victorian Government for the weekend’s changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Industry groups including the Victorian Chamber of...

Riverine Herald
News

Echuca gyms prepare to re-open with a different look

THE wait for gym lovers in Echuca-Moama is finally over. Gyms in Victoria can re-open from Monday with strict social distancing rules still in place, including a 20-person per zone limit. There is a limit of 10 people per class not including the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town.

Shepparton News
News

Light up the night in world record bid

For more information and to register, visit https://worldrecordlight. thinkific. com/

Riverine Herald
News

RSPCA investigating Shepparton animal cruelty allegations

Disturbing allegations have emerged of animals being harmed by an unknown person in Shepparton.

Liz Mellino