St Mary’s donates essentials to those less fortunate

News
St Mary’s donates essentials to those less fortunateBy Madi Chwasta
Students from St Mary's Primary School Mooroopna have demonstrated their generosity for those less fortunate, donating baskets of food, blankets and coats to St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna for its winter appeal.
The school's Social Justice Team, comprised of 11 Year 6 students, has been busy collecting items from school families for the appeal, including a $50 Woolworths Mooroopna voucher.
Religious education coordinator Marg Lee said while students collected donations for the appeal annually, this year was more significant than others.
“There are more needy people out there impacted by COVID-19,” she said.
“It's fabulous to be able to do something, and for the kids to realise the needs of people in the community.”
St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna conference assistance centre president Margaret Campbell said the donation was eagerly welcomed as the organisation had seen a surge in people needing support.
“It has been a real struggle, but this will be a huge help,” she said.
Principal Anthony Butt said social justice was an integral part of the Catholic identity, and the school did its best to help the community.