St Mary’s donates essentials to those less fortunate

Students from St Mary's Primary School Mooroopna have demonstrated their generosity for those less fortunate, donating baskets of food, blankets and coats to St Vincent de Paul Mooroopna for its winter appeal.

The school's Social Justice Team, comprised of 11 Year 6 students, has been busy collecting items from school families for the appeal, including a $50 Woolworths Mooroopna voucher.