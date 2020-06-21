Magic sparks smiles and memories at Shepparton Villages

A little bit of magic sparked smiles and brought back memories for Shepparton Villages’ Hakea Lodge residents.

The residents spent last weekend using an interactive device called a Tovertafel, which when translated to English from Dutch, means ‘magic table'.

The light projector-based device, which projects playful interactive games on to a tabletop, brings a sense of wonder to residents, especially those with cognitive challenges and dementia, by allowing them to move the images with their hands.

Shepparton Villages executive manager for community engagement Jo Breen said it was the second time the magic table had visited the aged care facility.

“Given we are still unable to venture out into the community too much, it has helped brighten residents’ day and provides another activity to enjoy,” Ms Breen said.

“The benefits and games are beyond fun and there are also some great cognitive benefits as well as hand-eye coordination.

"It’s so easy to use as well,” she said.

Leef Independent Living Solutions brought the table to the lodge and sales solutions specialist Ruby Hazelton said the table provided great support for residents to help occupy and keep spirits up in disruptive times and in the absence of family visits.

“Tovertafel prompts memories and conversation about everything from gardening to trips to the beach,” Ms Hazelton said.

"The games have been developed to need only those cognitive processes and perceptions that remain even in the late stages of dementia, to stimulate people to move more and interact socially.

“The ability to engage at whatever level you are comfortable with, no specific language or need for specific abilities, means that this is an activity that can be set-up to suit nearly everybody,” she said.

Ms Breen said Shepparton Villages would love to have a permanent magic table and may look at fundraising for one in the future.

