Cobram boy charged following alleged thefts from motor vehicles

A Cobram boy, 16, was charged last week following a series of alleged thefts from motor vehicles.

Police received four reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the Cobram area, with all occurring from vehicles that were unlocked.

The boy was bailed to appear at a Children's Court at a later date.

Cobram police are reminding residents to remove all valuable items from their vehicles and ensure they are locked at all times.

---------------------------------

In the early hours of June 11 there was an attempted burglary at the Cobram Secondary School canteen.

The offenders damaged the door but were unable to gain entry.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage.

---------------------------------

A vehicle suffered extensive damage in a collision in Cobram last week.

The collision, which police say happened during heavy fog, occurred on the Cobram South Rd on June 11.

Police confirmed a red Mitsubishi Triton pulled out on to Cobram South Rd from Healy Rd into the path of a red Holden Colorado.

The Colorado suffered extensive damage.

----------------------------------

Two rubbish bins were set alight in Blake St, Nathalia on June 13.

Nathalia police are urging the public to get in contact with them if they saw anything suspicious in the area at the time.

The station can be contacted on 58 662 404.

----------------------------------

Burglars raided Ryan Meat Company abattoirs on Ryans Rd, Nathalia between June 5 and 9.

An extensive amount of tools and knives were stolen.

Police are investigating.

----------------------------------

A vehicle parked at a Wallace St property in Numurkah was tampered with and damaged earlier this month.

The offenders, who struck overnight on June 9, were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal the vehicle, as it would not start.

----------------------------------

There have been ongoing reports of hoon driving in the Numurkah area.

Police are requesting the assistance of the community to combat this type of dangerous behaviour.

Please contact the Numurkah police station on 58 623 311 to report this type of driving.