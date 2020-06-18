News

Shepp RSL turning the taps back on

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton RSL general manger Grant Tarrant is looking forward to seeing familiar faces back at the bar.

The lights will turn back on, the beer will pour once more and, hopefully, the people will walk back through the doors of the Shepparton RSL on Monday.

Although it is considered by many locals as a beacon of the community, the RSL has faced the same struggles as other businesses across the Greater Shepparton region.

Tallying bills and the loss of patrons who feel more like family are just some of the many cards the business has been dealt.

So, it’s no surprise general manager Grant Tarrant is itching to fling open the doors at 11 am on Monday morning.

“We haven't had much money coming in, but many of our bills are set in stone,” Mr Tarrant said.

“It has been quite challenging to re-engage staff who we had to stand down, but fortunately they have been really positive about getting back to work.

“We want to continue to engage with our members, local community and importantly our veterans to reassure them we are still here,” he said.

The club will adhere to strict social distancing requirements, and limit the capacity of patrons to 50 and 20 people in different areas.

However, the gaming area and community games such as bingo are, for now, strictly off limits.

Although Mr Tarrant is pleased to be back turning the taps, he said the circumstances weren’t perfect.

“It’s not an ideal solution especially when our friends in New South Wales have opened up a lot quicker,” Mr Tarrant said.

“Our service model has had to change as well.

“We just hope in the next few weeks restrictions continue to lift,” he said.

Mr Tarrant however did reassure patrons that as of Monday, food will be served, drinks will be poured and the footy will be back on the screens.

“It's full steam ahead from this point and on.”

