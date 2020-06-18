Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community.

For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel community.

School principal Ross Davis said the library was in desperate need of a renovation.

“We are trying to raise funds for new books and new furniture,” Mr Davis said.

“We think it would give students a really nice learning space to further develop their passion for literacy.

“It would also give the Avenel community another resource and something else we can provide for the town,” he said.

The school is accepting monetary donations big and small and is also running a raffle filled with prizes.

“Prizes include a framed and signed 2019 Collingwood football jumper, Mitchelton Wines package and a trailer-load of wood,” Mr Davis said.

“Donations above $250 will be acknowledged on a board that will be placed in the newly-refurbished library while donations above $500 will be engraved on an oak tree leaf that will be used in the interior design of the refurbishment,” he said.

Mr Davis said the idea had had an overwhelming positive response from both the school and the wider community.

“The mobile library comes to Avenel once a week but has limited times,” Mr Davis said.

“We really want to create a welcoming community space, so anyone with ideas or input, we are really open to feedback,” he said.

Having been built in 1856, the school is one of the oldest schools in Victoria and currently has a record number of 165 students enrolled.

For more information or to make a donation, phone the school on (03) 5796 2264.