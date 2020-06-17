Shepparton police appeal for witnesses to vehicle in town

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Shepparton late last month.

The driver of a white Holden Commodore is believed to have lost control at the intersection of Corio and Nixon streets on May 29.

Police allege the vehicle then collided with and damaged two other vehicles in the area at the time before leaving the scene without stopping to render assistance.

Police have released CCTV footage that captured the Commodore in the area at the time, with green P plates visible on the windscreen.

Shepparton Highway Patrol officers are appealing for anyone with knowledge of who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident to come forward.

Information can be given to Leading Senior Constable Fitzgerald at the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au