New Nagambie Fire Station almost ready for action

By David Rak

Nagambie CFA captain Allen Treble at the new Nagambie Fire Station.

The new Nagambie Fire Station is nearing completion and members are eagerly anticipating moving into their new base.

The $1.35 million Nagambie Fire Station project is expected to be completed at the end of June and will be a major boost for local emergency services personnel, who have outgrown the current station on Vine St.

The brigade was established in 1910, and its 34 volunteer members respond to about 70 incidents each year.

The new station is being built on High St and will give the town’s dedicated volunteers a brand-new place to work from, as well as a base to attract and train future volunteers.

Nagambie CFA's captain Allen Treble thanked the Nagambie community for their ongoing support of the brigade and the Victorian Government for providing the funding for the project.

He said the new station would make operations safer and more efficient for members.

“There’s a lot more space for us to work with. That means we can get to incidents quicker while maintaining the health and safety of our members,” he said.

‘It also features male and female turnout rooms, space for 40 turnout hooks and upgraded meeting spaces and amenities.”

Captain Treble said the station would also provide space to train new and existing members without having to go offsite.

“We didn’t have the room to be training at the station in the old location. The new station modernises everything we do and allows us to attract more members,” he said.

“We’re always on the hunt for new members. We’re looking for a wide range of skills to suit the varying positions.

“There are a lot of positions behind the scenes. The CFA is more than just fighting fires.”

To become a volunteer or for more information, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteer-careers/volunteers

