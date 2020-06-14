New but non-active COVID-19 case recorded in Shepparton

The Greater Shepparton region has recorded a new but non-active COVID-19 case, while Kyabram will be targeted as part of the latest coronavirus testing blitz.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the new case was isolating in hotel quarantine when their address was updated to Shepparton at the time of discharge.

The person has recovered from the virus and there are no active cases in Shepparton.

This case brings the total number of cases recorded in Shepparton to 13.

Meanwhile, Kyabram will be among Victoria’s regions and underprivileged suburbs targeted in a fresh wave of testing, the state government announced Saturday.

The program will run until the end of August and will be rolled out in four three-week waves, starting with Kyabram, Mildura, Dandenong and Brimbank.

State health authorities said the testing rollout would target areas with high-risk workforces – including health and aged care – and areas with sizeable case numbers or large populations from migrant backgrounds.

The news comes after a Melbourne GP was confirmed as a new case on Saturday.

The doctor worked at Lilydale Medical Clinic on June 11 and Cedars Medical Clinic in Coburg and Croydon Family Practice on June 9.

Contact tracing of staff and patients at the three GP clinics began on Saturday and is continuing, however, anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested and self-isolate.

The doctor remains asymptomatic and went into isolation immediately after discovering they had close contact with a confirmed case.

Two household family contacts of this previously confirmed case have now also been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the total number in this outbreak to four.

A second new outbreak was also identified yesterday among interconnected family households in Melbourne’s northern and south-eastern suburbs.

Three new cases were linked yesterday to one previously confirmed case in this family, taking the total in this outbreak to four. Extensive contact tracing is under way.

The total number of cases in Victoria sits at 1720, with nine new cases reported on Saturday.

No new deaths have been reported.

To date, 19 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

More local news

Community COVID-19 testing finishes, as virus no longer active in Greater Shepparton

Up to 20 people in homes and overnight stays allowed from June 1