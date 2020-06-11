Young Shepparton residents eligible for grants up to $13 000

Young Greater Shepparton residents looking to upskill are being encouraged to apply for a scholarship.

The Commonwealth Scholarships Program provides scholarships of up to $13 000 for people wanting to participate in vocational education and training.

People aged 15 to 24 living in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Tatura, Echuca, Cobram, Numurkah, Nathalia and Kyabram are eligible for the program.

Shepparton GoTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney encouraged people to apply.

“We encourage everybody eligible to take the time to apply for this fantastic scholarship opportunity,” Mr Heeney said.

“In the current environment, financial assistance like this can go a long way towards helping you achieve your study goals.”

The program targets occupations identified in growth industries, including in-demand occupations such as childcare, counselling, engineering, finance and agriculture.

Scholarship recipients will complete a VET course and receive $3000 for a 20-day internship.

Greater Shepparton is the only area in Victoria eligible for the program and priority will be given to ex-defence force personnel, indigenous Australians and people who have a disability or are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Applicants must have applied or intended to apply for an eligible VET qualification at the certificate three to advanced diploma level.

For more information or to apply, visit busyatwork.com.au/scholarship-program-for-young-australians/

Applications close Friday, July 24.