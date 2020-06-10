Lane closure for Midland Highway at Shepp East

5370537724001

Drivers on the Midland Hwy have been told to allow more travel time as resurfacing works at the Orrvale Rd intersection take place.

Works will take place between 7am and 5pm today and tomorrow with one lane will remaining open and speed set at 40km/h.

Drivers should allow an extra 5 to 10 minutes to their travel time.

Please drive to the conditions and observe the reduced speed limit for the safety of workers and other drivers.

