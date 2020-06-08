Murchison Neighbourhood House seeks public donations

The Murchison Community Action Group has called on the Greater Shepparton community members to dig into their pockets to help save Murchison's Neighbourhood House.

With less than a week remaining until expressions of interest for the purchase of the facility close, the action group has made a last-minute appeal for public donations.

The house was advertised for sale last month after it was caught up in the larger liquidation of assets of Murchison Community Care, including the town's nursing home, which was placed into receivership last year.

Neighbourhood House committee member Margaret Clarke said the house had exhausted all possibilities for grants to buy the property.

“It is now under serious threat as the building is being sold as part of the liquidation process of Murchison Community Care,” Ms Clarke said.

“We had hoped to use government grants, if possible, before going to the community to seek financial help,” she said.

The house received $30 000 from Greater Shepparton City Council to help fund the purchase but Ms Clarke said the committee had no luck with any other potential contributors.

“We want to thank council for its generous donation,” Ms Clarke said.

“We have had lots of talks with lots of other people, but nothing else has so far been forthcoming.

“We can’t put our expression of interest in. If we don’t actually have the money, it can’t be put in dependent on finance.”

The Neighbourhood House has been a vital community hub, providing programs and services for the Murchison community for the past 22 years and includes community meals program, maternal and child services, a hairdresser, opportunity shop, internet café, and men’s shed.

Ms Clarke said it was in an ideal location and had a structure and layout that allowed for flexibility and multifaceted use.

“We would love people to get the message out to their networks that we are in need of urgent help, or to donate – no matter how small, would be appreciated,” she said.

For more information or to donate, phone Neighbourhood House co-ordinator Jenny Lister on 0458 110 483 or visit the GoFundMe page bit.ly/3dJVpwq