More jobs at council with state government announcement

More than 150 roles with Greater Shepparton City Council will be created as part of a Victorian Government push to get unemployed people back into a job.

As part of the government’s Working for Victoria fund, a range of jobs at the council will be created to employ Goulburn Valley people who have lost their job due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The council said it was still working on the finer details of the announcement which would see roles created in areas ranging from parks and gardens to customer service.

“Council is excited that its application to be involved in the state government’s Working for Victoria program has been successful,” Greater Shepparton City Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said.

“This announcement means council will be funded to employ in excess of 150 people to undertake a broad range of activities across various parts of our organisation for the benefit of the community.

“This will include activities in our parks and gardens, roads and infrastructure, community services, customer service and other areas of council.

“The final arrangements are being put in place including the recruitment process which will be done via the Working for Victoria employment platform.”

Statewide, more than 6700 Victorians have found positions through the program since April, including new agreements with 15 councils across Victoria to support more than 1000 people into jobs.

The councils involved in the latest program are Glen Eira, Greater Shepparton, Hobsons Bay, Hume, Colac Otway, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Horsham, Knox, Loddon, Mildura, Moyne, Swan Hill, Towong and Wellington.

“Council will provide further details and information to the community in the coming weeks via our website, social media and in the local media,” Mr Hoare said.

“We are very pleased to be in a position to assist the community through this major initiative by providing the opportunity for short-term employment, and the works that will be delivered as a result.

“We encourage those who are looking for a job to register at Working for Victoria and to keep an eye out for more information in the coming weeks.”

