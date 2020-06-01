Vaughan St carparks removed to increase pedestrian safety

Four parking bays on Vaughan St, Shepparton, will be removed by Greater Shepparton City Council.

It is intended to improve sight safety distances for pedestrians and vehicles at the zebra crossing near Kmart and Finer Fruit along the busy street.

The removal of the parking bays will consist of bollards centrally placed in the redundant parking bays along with line marking and new parking signs.

The work is expected to take no longer than two days.