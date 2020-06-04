New Tatura fire station soon to be complete

Tatura Fire Brigade will soon have a brand new $2.22 million fire station boasting new and improved facilities backing on to Tatura racecourse.

The CFA station will include space for three trucks, better IT and a drive-through, meaning trucks will not need to back into the station for the first time in 125 years.

Brigade captain Trevor Franklin said the new station would replace the existing one built in 1971, with greatly enhanced facilities for brigade members including independent male and female turn-out rooms.

“We also have direct access from the rear of the property to a running track located at the horse racetrack facility, which will allow us to train close to the station,” he said.

“There will be a five-bay steel shed at the rear that will house our forward command vehicle and our quick-fill pump and lighting trailer.

“The station features a drive-through facility, so there’s no reversing back into the station as we’ve done for the last 125 years here in Tatura.”

Construction commenced in March, with the basic concrete structure and framework now complete. The build is expected to be finished later in September.

Mr Franklin said the new station would have improved IT and communications facilities, allowing the station to continue to operate independently during emergencies, further easing pressure on Victoria's Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority.

The new station is being built on land owned by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, which was originally part of the racecourse and recreation facility, overseen by a committee of management.

The station has a CFA-proposed cost of $2.22 million paid by the CFA, with additional donations and funding from the Tatura brigade, community and businesses.

Mr Franklin said the new facility was still a CFA station and had not been absorbed by Fire Rescue Victoria like other fire stations, including the Shepparton Fire Brigade.

“The brigade appreciates the support of the town and the businesses in the town along with the management committee of the racecourse property,” he said.

“Brigade would also thank the committee for their close work and support towards the build.”