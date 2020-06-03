Throw a snag on the barbie and join the fight against MND

Shepparton Bunnings is calling on locals to cook their own snags this Queen's Birthday weekend to help raise funds for tackling motor neurone disease.

As COVID-19 has suspended the much-loved Bunnings sausage sizzle, the hardware store is encouraging locals to host their own barbeque while watching annual MND fundraiser The Big Freeze on television.

Although the AFL blockbuster being screened on 7mate from noon on Monday will be a replay, this year's Freeze will see FightMND icon Neale Daniher sending a new load of the who’s who of sport and media down the slide into Australia’s most famous ice bath.

Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said COVID-19 had impacted the way FightMND raised much-needed funds.

“Neale Daniher and the FightMND team do a great job raising awareness for this terrible disease and supporting the research and those affected,” Mr Schneider said.

“We are also encouraging people to join our Bunnings Warehouse Big Freeze BBQ Facebook event. Bunnings will donate $2.50 to FightMND for every RSVP to reach our donation target of up to $500 000,” he said.

“So let’s get behind them by firing up our barbies, tuning into Channel 7's Big Freeze broadcast, and most importantly joining our Bunnings Warehouse Big Freeze BBQ Facebook event.”

Bunnings is selling the iconic FightMND beanie in every store across Australia and online until Saturday, June 27.

Every day at least two people are diagnosed with MND in Australia, and without a truly effective treatment and no known cure, at least two Australians die as a result of the disease every day.