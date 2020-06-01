News

Aquamoves set to remain closed to public despite easing of restrictions

By Aydin Payne

Swimmers and gym goers will have to wait a little longer to use Aquamoves, despite the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria tomorrow.

The state government announced a raft of restrictions would be eased on June 1, which has allowed multiple Greater Shepparton City Council services to reopen.

Aquamoves is set to remain closed while other council services such as KidsTown, local libraries and the Shepparton off-leash dog park have all opened to the public.

Council's community director Kaye Thomson said that although swimming pools had received the tick of approval from the state government to reopen, the local aquatic centre was not ready to do so.

Ms Thomson revealed that maintenance work had been undertaken at Aquamoves during the coronavirus lockdown.

“While the Victorian Premier and Chief Health Officer have provided advice regarding the opening of aquatic facilities, Aquamoves will not be reopening as of June 1,” Ms Thomson said.

“While Aquamoves has remained closed to the public, council has taken the opportunity to undertake maintenance work which is still being completed in readiness for a future reopening.

“Currently we are working towards a possible reopening in late June, however a definite date will be announced in the near future,” she said.

“Once complete, pools need to be reheated slowly in readiness. The health and wellbeing of our community remains our priority hence it is imperative that strict health measures are in place prior to the facilities once again being available.”

