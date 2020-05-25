Easing of restrictions a positive sign for swimming pools and indoor sports

A host of sports are set to awaken from COVID-19 lockdown in the coming weeks, after the Victorian Government announced further easing of restrictions next month.

The government said on Sunday that from June 1, up to 20 people will be able to use swimming pools as they reopen to the public.

And community sport will have a 20-person cap in undivided spaces, as long as social distancing measures are followed, and it is held outdoors.

Despite the increase to 20 people in community sport, no competition is allowed to be played and it must be non-contact.

And only three people are allowed per lane at swimming pools, while communal showers, change rooms, saunas and spas are to remain closed.

“It's great news that kids can get back out to the pool,” Shepparton Swimming Club president Phil Guthrie said.

“It's been an extremely challenging time for all our swimmers, as it has been for everyone.”

And from today, skateboarders can return to skate parks across Victoria, while outdoor gym equipment can be used.

The Victorian Government also revealed its plan to further ease restrictions on June 22, only if coronavirus numbers remained low and testing remained high.

That would mean indoor fitness and recreational activities can commence with up to 20 people per space and 10 people per activity or group.

And would have gyms reopen their doors for the first time since March.

For fans of the snow, Premier Daniel Andrews hinted at the ski season potentially opening at the same time as gyms.

“And for those eager to hit the slopes, the ski season will open slightly later this year on 22 June,” he said.