Visor delivery shields GP visit

By James Bennett

Registered nurse Jan Wallace tries the new protective shield along with Shepparton Medical Centre operations manager Jo Kinder and Murray Primary Health Network chief executive Matt Jones.

The protective shields will make it easier for registered nurse Jan Wallace engage with visitors to the Shepparton Medical Centre.

Two general practices received 3D-printed protective face shields for its clinical staff last week, providing an added layer of protection for patients.

The University of Melbourne Shepparton Medical Centre and Kialla Medical Centre were handed the Australian-made visors from Murray Primary Health Network chief executive Matt Jones.

The plastic face shields are reusable and can prevent facial liquid transfers, such as saliva.

“We're distributing them across our (Murray PHN) entire catchment region; about 200 practices,” Mr Jones said.

“We'll end up having all practices having face shields that they can use, whether they're testing or not; but it's some level of protection."

Shepparton Medical Centre operations manager Jo Kinder said it allowed staff to treat patients safer.

“When you look at the definition around anybody that might have a suspected case of COVID; runny nose, sore throat, temperature of 37.5 or anybody with a cold, so to be able to manage those can be really difficult,” Ms Kinder said.

“We have to make sure that our team is protected.”

Mr Jones said the visors were made by the University of Tasmania.

He said he hoped more batches would arrive soon.

